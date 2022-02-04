Following the aftermath of his captaincy saga, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli the batter as India host the West Indies for three ODIs, followed by three T20Is, starting Sunday. Kohli stepped down as India's T20I and Test captain, while he was replaced by Rohit Sharma as ODI skipper ahead of the recently-concluded tour of South Africa. During the three-match ODI series against the Windies, Kohli will aim to end his international century drought, having failed to reach triple figures in over two years in any format. The 33-year-old will also be eyeing another personal milestone in the ODI series against the Windies.

Kohli is just 6 runs away from becoming only the second Indian batter to reach the milestone of 5,000 ODI runs on home soil.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only other batter who has scored 5,000 or more ODI runs in India.

Interestingly, Sachin had reached the landmark of 5,000 ODI runs in India against West Indies on his 121st innings.

Kohli, on other hand, could achieve the feat in his 96th ODI innings in India, if he manages to score 6 runs in the first ODI on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Mayank Agarwal was added to India's ODI squad after seven members in the Indian camp, including four players --Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini -- tested positive for COVID-19.

Promoted

All the three ODIs will be played without spectators in Ahmedabad, with the first ODI scheduled to be held on February 6.

The first ODI on Sunday will be India's 1000th match in the 50-over format, which is the most by any team.