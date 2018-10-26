 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

We Have Forced India To Bring Back Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar: West Indies Coach Stuart Law

Updated: 26 October 2018 16:38 IST

The Indian bowlers conceded 320-plus scores in both ODIs with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami failing to impress.

Stuart Law was recently suspended for two ODIs for breach of conduct. © File Photo

Fans are obviously over the moon as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been selected in the Indian squad for the last three ODIs of the five-match series against the West Indies. But Windies coach Stuart Law is also a happy man. Law, who recently suffered a two-match ban following a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, finds it a good sign that his batsmen have been able to "manufacture" changes in the Indian bowling line-up with the return of premier pacers Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar, who are set to play the final three ODIs.

The Indian bowlers have conceded 320-plus scores in both ODIs in batting-friendly conditions with both Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami failing to impress. While Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah's comeback during the second phase was always on the cards, Law feels that it's the batsmen who have forced the hosts to ring in the changes.

"Yeah I would like to think so (on their comeback). That's probably the reason why they've (India) called back their two most experienced one-day bowlers. To our credit, we haven't shied away from it," Law said on the eve of the third ODI. He is happy that Indians are asking themselves a few questions.

"So yeah, hopefully we are getting the Indians to ask questions to themselves. They are giving us plenty of questions to ask ourselves but at this stage, we are coming up with pretty good answers," added Law. Virat Kohli's brilliance has overshadowed everything in this series but Law is expecting the Indian captain to falter.    

"How do you get Virat out? He gave us chance at 40. He is a wonderful player. I just love the way he goes about compiling an innings. Looks like he is working very hard but he's doing it very easy. So we do have plans to him.

"At the moment, he is coming up a lot of good answers, so we have to just keep asking questions about his technique and his abilities. In the end, he is only human. But when we get an opportunity, we have got to grab hold of it."

The coach also heaped praise on Shimron Hetmyer, who has been bulldozing the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners.    

"Hetmyer has been outstanding. (Shai) Hope got a hundred in the second game, all in all for an inexperienced side, that we have, they can hold their heads very high," said Law.

(With PTI inputs)

