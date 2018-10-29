India vs West Indies, Live Score 4th ODI: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat vs Windies; Kedar Jadhav Returns

After suffering a 43-run defeat in the third match of the five-match One-day international (ODI) series, India will look to bounce back and face a spirited Windies in the fourth match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a 284-run target in Pune, India could not gain the momentum as they kept losing regular wickets, with captain Virat Kohli fighting a lone battle. With the series level at 1-1, the hosts will like to quickly recover and ensure victory in the must-win encounter against the tourists. India won the first match in Guwahati by a convincing margin, while the Vizag encounter ended in an edge-of-the-seat draw. Now, India will look forward to recover from the setback in Pune, following which they have included handy all-rounder Kedar Jadhav for the two ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

13:05 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah

Two changes for #TeamIndia in the Playing XI.



Kedar Jadhav in for Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

One change to the WINDIES XI:

IN: Keemo Paul

OUT: Obed McCoy

13:02 IST: Team news - India have gone in with two changes for the fourth ODI. Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav replaces Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. The Windies have also made one change in the team. Keemo Paul comes in to replace McCoy.

13:00 IST: Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat against the Windies.

12:35 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 4th ODI between India and Windies from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Although the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has boosted India's confidence to a very large extent, there still are certain concerns hounding the team -- MS Dhoni's poor form with the bat, an unstable middle-order and Bhuvneshwar going for runs on his return, which signals at his low confidence levels. The Windies have had their erratic bursts of excellence, as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope have delivered with the bat, but the rest of the team failed to leave a considerable mark. Coming back to talking about India, skipper Virat Kohli has been in prime form in the series, scoring three back-to-back hundreds in Guwahati, Vizag and Pune. With this, he also became the first Indian to score three ODI centuries on the trot.

Squads:

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

Windies - Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.