 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Khaleel Ahmed Penalised By ICC For Provocative Act During 4th ODI vs Windies

Updated: 30 October 2018 16:19 IST

Khaleel Ahmed claimed three wickets in the match that India won by 224 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed Penalised By ICC For Provocative Act During 4th ODI vs Windies
Khaleel Ahmed received an official warning and a demerit point for provocative action during 4th ODI. © AFP

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday for what they deemed as provocative action by the left-armer towards Windies batsman Marlon Samuels during the fourth ODI in Mumbai. The young Indian fast bowler received an official warning and a demerit point. "Khaleel Ahmed has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during Monday's fourth ODI against the Windies, which the hosts won by 224 runs in Mumbai to lead the five-match series 2-1," an ICC media release said.

"The India fast bowler, who returned figures of three for 13, was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

The incident took place during the 14th over the Windies chase. Khaleel's brilliant outswinger got the edge of Marlon Samuels' bat with Rohit Sharma taking a neat catch in the slips. After dismissing Samuels, Khaleel advanced "aggressively" towards the departing West Indian, which according to the on-field umpires could have "provoked a reaction from the Windies player".

"After the match, Khaleel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

"The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, third umpire Paul Wilson, as well as fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin," added the ICC release.

Khaleel starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of three for 13. India beat the Windies by a mammoth 224 runs to take an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final match of the ODI series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Khaleel Ahmed Marlon Samuels India vs West Indies, 4th ODI India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Khaleel Ahmed reprimanded by ICC
  • Khaleel Ahmed deemed to have acted provocatively during 4th ODI
  • Khaleel Ahmed took three for 13 in 4th ODI as India won by 224 runs
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Lauds Ambati Rayudu, Khaleel Ahmed After Emphatic Win Over Windies In 4th ODI
Virat Kohli Lauds Ambati Rayudu, Khaleel Ahmed After Emphatic Win Over Windies In 4th ODI
Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Shine As India Crush Windies In 4th ODI To Take 2-1 Lead
Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Shine As India Crush Windies In 4th ODI To Take 2-1 Lead
Khaleel Ahmed Credits Zaheer Khan For Becoming "A Better Bowler"
Khaleel Ahmed Credits Zaheer Khan For Becoming "A Better Bowler"
Asia Cup 2018: India Avoid Scare, Beat Hong Kong By 26 Runs
Asia Cup 2018: India Avoid Scare, Beat Hong Kong By 26 Runs
Asia Cup 2018: Young Rajasthan Seamer Khaleel Ahmed Aims To Emulate Idol Zaheer Khan
Asia Cup 2018: Young Rajasthan Seamer Khaleel Ahmed Aims To Emulate Idol Zaheer Khan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.