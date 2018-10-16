 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Umesh Yadav Deserves To Play In Australia

Updated: 16 October 2018 17:58 IST

Umesh Yadav picked a ten-wicket haul against the West Indies in the Hyderabad Test, helping India whitewash the visitors 2-0.

India vs West Indies: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Umesh Yadav Deserves To Play In Australia
India start playing Australia November 21 onwards © File Photo

India beat the West Indies in the second Test in Hyderabad to clinch the two-match Test series. And apart from Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, the credit for the 2-0 whitewash also goes to fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who picked a ten-wicket haul in Hyderabad with the man of the match award. The man of the series award was given to Prithvi Shaw, who became the youngest Indian to score a debut Test century in Rajkot. Yadav's performance with the ball has left Sunil Gavaskar immensely impressed.
 
"Umesh has been in and around the team for such a long time, he's travelled to England without playing a Test match. And the way he's bowled, those late in-swinging deliveries, the reverse swing, he's put up a case for being picked for the Test matches in Australia," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in an interview with India Today.
 
Virat Kohli and team are now limbering up for the five-match ODI series against the Windies, which starts October 21 and ends November 1. Then, both the teams go on to play a three-match T20I series, which is also expected to be a lop-sided affair.
 
The real test for India starts November 21, when they tour Australia for three T20Is, four Test matches and three ODIs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Umesh Yadav India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The India-West Indies five-match ODI series begins October 21
  • Virat Kohli returns as ODI captain after being rested during the Asia Cup
  • India's tour of Australia begins November 21
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw, After Dream Debut, Reveals He Wants To Be The Best Ever
Prithvi Shaw, After Dream Debut, Reveals He Wants To Be The Best Ever
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Does A Plank, Fans Love It. Watch
Windies Coach Stuart Law Suspended For Two ODIs Against India
Windies Coach Stuart Law Suspended For Two ODIs Against India
Former India Batsman Expresses Concern Over Pitch Invasions. Twitter Calls It
Former India Batsman Expresses Concern Over Pitch Invasions. Twitter Calls It 'Devotion'
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.