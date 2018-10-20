India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will be looking to continue their dominance over the Windies in the five-match ODI series, starting October 21. The hosts hold a clear upper-hand over the Windies as they look the better side on paper and have an edge in the win-record from their last few encounters. India have won three out of the last five matches, losing one while another match had no result. However, on home soil, India have won the last five of the nine matches while Windies have won two and the remaining two were cancelled.

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played on October 21, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time does India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)