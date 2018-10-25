Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo brought the curtains down on his 14-year international career by announcing his retirement from all formats of the game. However, the 35-year-old will continue to play T20 franchise cricket around the world. Bravo, who made his debut for the Windies in 2004, played 40 Tests, 164 one-day internationals (ODI) and 66 Twenty20 internationals (T20I). But he made his last international appearance for the Windies more than two years ago, a T20I match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

Bravo last played an ODI in October 2014 and has not made an appearance for the Windies in Test cricket since December 2010.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career," Bravo said in a media statement.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

"I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age," Bravo said. "I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion."

Bravo was captain of the Windies team that dramatically returned home mid-way during the series in India in protest against their board. That was the last time Bravo playd an ODI for the Windies.

He ends his career with 2,200 runs and 86 wickets in Tests; 2,968 ODI runs and 199 wickets; and 1,142 runs and 52 wickets in T20I cricket.

Following his troubles with the Windies board, the all-rounder over the years became a mainstay for most teams in domestic franchise T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His ability with the ball, athletic fielding and unorthodox batting made him a much-sought after player for T20 teams around the world.