India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter on Sunday when he completed his half-century in 28 deliveries on the second day of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. With India having bowled Sri Lanka out for 109 early in the day's play, the hosts extended their 143-run first innings lead with some quick scoring in their second innings. It was Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 5, who took charge of the innings and attacked the visiting bowlers to help consolidate India's control.

With his brisk fifty, Pant broke Kapil Dev's almost 40-year record of the fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter.

Kapil Dev had scored a 30-ball half-century while batting against Pakistan in the Karachi Test in December, 1982. Despite his heroics, Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 86 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer, his first in a home Test, as India ran through Sri Lanka's lower order and bowled them out for 109.

Sri Lanka had resumed batting at 86/6 on Day 2 but could add only 23 runs to their total.

India started their innings well, with Rohit Sharma scoring 46 and Hanuma Vihari chipping with a knock of 35.

Promoted

Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 13 runs, in a similar fashion to his LBW dismissal in the first innings.

Praveen Jayawickrama grabbed the prized wicket of Kohli as the latter was deceived by the low bounce of a delivery.