Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday hailed the impact of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in filling the gaps, saying "suddenly all looks fine" within the squad and a world beating Test unit is taking shape. "KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options ... Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape," tweeted Kaif.

KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options ... Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 15, 2022

However, as soon as the tweet was made public, netizens made their displeasure known as they were puzzled with the former India cricketer not acknowledging the role of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in creating a setup which would go on to win many Tests overseas.

"Don't degrade Ravi Shastri ind is unbeated from 2013 in home not Dravid or Rohit has not done anything new," tweeted one fan.

Don't degrade Ravi Shastri ind is unbeated from 2013 in home not Dravid or Rohit has not done any thing new — Rajesh (@kannar852) March 15, 2022

Another user pointed out how the credit for building a strong bowling unit goes to Kohli and Shastri.

"Credit for developing this bowling unit should go to Kohli & Shastri," tweeted the user.

Credit for developing this bowling unit should go to Kohli & Shastri ... — Arun Anandh (@ArunBala2013) March 15, 2022

One fan said that winning Tests in home conditions has always been easy for Team India, and the challenge is to win overseas.

"Same team was performing and winning under Kohli as well! Nothing new ! Real test would be overseas! Kohli and Shastri somehow failed to sack Pujara/Rahane over last 2-3 years despite their dismal performance! Ashwin was not used as well," tweeted the user.

Same team was performing and winning under Kohli as well! Nothing new ! Real test would be overseas! Kohli and Shastri somehow failed to sack Pujara/Rahane over last 2-3 years despite their dismal performance! Ashwin was not used as well! — Chirayu R. Mankad (@cmankad) March 15, 2022

Lastly, one fan highlighted how under Kohli, Team India managed to reach the No.1 ranking in the longest format after being at the number seven spot.

"It has already taken a great shape under King Virat And Ravi Shastri. It is Virat Kohli's team. No one can match to his levels.

Promoted

Took from 7 to 1 in test rankings. Let's see how it's gonna be in their so-called new era," tweeted the user.

It has already taken a great shape under King Virat And Ravi Shastri.



It is Virat Kohli's team.



No one can match to his levels.

Took from 7 to 1 in test rankings.



Let's see how it's gonna be in their so called new era. — Saikumar (@SidSaiVirat) March 15, 2022

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the recently-concluded Test series. In the entire home season, India did not lose a single game under the leadership of Rohit. The side went on to win 14 matches and with this win against Sri Lanka, Team India moved to the fourth spot in World Test Championship standings.

The next challenge in the longest format would come for India in the month of July this year as they would square off against England in the fifth and final Test of the series that had to be rescheduled from last year to this year.