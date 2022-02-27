Just a day after clinching yet another T20I series win, India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Shreyas Iyer rose to the occasion once again as he smashed a fine 74 after coming into bat at no 3. Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja also earned plaudits for their cameo as India chased down a daunting total of 184 last night at the same venue. India could make a couple of changes for the dead rubber against Sri Lanka, who will look to end the series on a high note ahead of the two Tests next month. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj might get a chance to test themselves.

Here's how India might line Up against Sri Lanka in the third T20I:

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was unlucky to get out after playing on into his own stumps. He will look to end the series with a fine knock.

2. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan will not play any part in the Test series. The youngster will look to end the series with a bang ahead of the Indian Premier League next month.

3. Shreyas Iyer

Played yet another important knock under pressure, Shreyas Iyer will look to strengthen his hopes of landing a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

4. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is another player who showed plenty of promise after India had lost two early wickets. He smashed Lahiru Kumara for 22 before getting out in the same over.

5. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja was promoted up the order and he delivered the goods with the bat yet again. He played a counter-attacking knock of 45 off just 19 balls and showcased exactly why he is so important for the team.

6. Venkatesh Iyer

After playing some important knocks against West Indies, Venkatesh Iyer has not got the chance so far in this series. He will look to help the team if needed.

7. Deepak Hooda

Another player who will look to impress the management, after having failed to get opportunities so far. Hooda is another player who will look to sharpen his skills ahead of the IPL.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After an inspiring performance in the first match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacked a bit of firepower in the second T20I last night. The veteran pacer, however, is likely to retain his place.

9. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was in a league of his own while other Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners. He, however, will look to bag some wickets and find his rhythm ahead of the Test series.

10. Mohammed Siraj

Another bowler who would like to take some momentum into the Test series, having sat out the last two games. Indian bowlers were taken for plenty on Saturday and Siraj will bring some extra firepower in the department.

11. Ravi Bishnoi

The youngster could get the nod over the veteran Yuzvendra Chahal after sitting out the first two T20Is.