India batter Virat Kohli on Friday achieved yet another milestone after he walked out to bat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Playing in his 100th Test, Virat also completed 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game. He is only the sixth India batter to have scored 8,000 or more runs in Test cricket, joining an elite list comprising greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

Kohli, who in his 169th innings, is also the fifth-fastest from the country to reach the landmark behind Sachin Tendulkar (154 innings), Rahul Dravid (158 innings) Virender Sehwag (160 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (166 innings).

The 33-year-old, however, is going through a rough patch in Test cricket. In the ongoing first Test, he was castled on 45 by Lasith Embuldeniya.

For the record, Kohli has not scored a century in more than two years. He last scored an international ton back in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, India are currently four wickets down against Sri Lanka.

After electing to bat first, India got off to a solid start with openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. The pair added 52 runs for the first wicket before the India skipper was dismissed on 29.

Agarwal then put on short partnership with Hanuma Vihari, before also losing his wicket to Embuldeniya.

Vihari hit an unbeaten half-century as he and Kohli added 90 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 44th over.

Vihari followed soon after as he got an inside edge back onto his stumps off Vishwa Fernando when he was batting on 58.