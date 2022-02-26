Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on young Indian cricketers Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Harshal Patel. Calling Harshal Patel "an absolute revelation" Karthik, who last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, said the medium pacer is good to watch. Patel made a comeback to the Indian side for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, which India won 3-0. The right-arm pacer who picked up five wickets in three outings against West Indies, impressed with his bowling especially in the death overs.

"It's just good to watch Harshal Patel - he has been an absolute revelation. So I think, the guys coming in are grabbing their opportunities with both hands and that's always a good sign," Karthik said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

Harshal, who was bought for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore by RCB in IPL 2022 auction, will look to continue the good work in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He bowled only two overs in the series opener in Lucknow.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, Karthik said: "The guys coming in new have really grabbed on to their places. Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer."

India will need another sweep against Sri Lanka to maintain on top of the T20I rankings.

"Who doesn't want to be world No.1 even if it is for some period of time?" Karthik said. "Because other teams will play matches and then India plays more matches post the IPL so that could change. But for the moment, knowing that Team India is the No.1 T20 team in the world is I think a very, very good feeling."

"I think it is the quality of players. When you talk about good teams over a period of time, they always talk about the fact that bench strength needs to be very important, and India has great bench strength," Karthik added.