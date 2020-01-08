 
India vs Sri Lanka: New Year, Same Story As Virat Kohli Scripts Another World Record

Updated: 08 January 2020 10:19 IST

The second T20I in Indore saw a familiar story unfold -- India outclassing the opposition and captain Virat Kohli registering a record.

India vs Sri Lanka: New Year, Same Story As Virat Kohli Scripts Another World Record
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 1,000 T20I runs as captain. © AFP

Virat Kohli and Team India had a superlative 2019 and seemed to have carried that form into the new year 2020. While the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled, the second T20I saw a familiar story unfold -- India outclassing the opposition and captain Virat Kohli registering a world record. In Indore, India thrashed the visiting Sri Lankans by seven wickets with Virat Kohli scoring a 17-ball 30 not out in the chase. The knock not only helped the Indian skipper take the outright lead in the top run-getters list in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) ahead of teammate Rohit Sharma, it also helped him become the fastest to reach 1,000 T20I runs as captain.

Virat Kohli now has 1,006 runs as captain in T20Is and overall, he tops the charts with 2,663 runs.

Virat Kohli bettered the record previously held by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who had reached the landmark in 31 innings. The Indian captain got there in 30 innings, thereby breaking yet another record in world cricket.

After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli is the second Indian captain to reach the 1,000-run mark as captain. Dhoni had taken 57 innings to reach the milestone.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson completed 1,000 T20I runs as captain in 36 innings while England captain Eoin Morgan took 42 innings to reach the landmark.

On Tuesday, the Indian team had another comfortable outing and completely outplayed the visitors to take an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Winning the toss and electing to bowl, India choked the Sri Lankan innings by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets and giving away just 23 runs in his four overs. He got great support from his young pace partner Navdeep Saini, who took two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

Kuldeep Yadav was a touch expensive but managed to chip in with two wickets as Sri Lanka were restricted 142 for nine in their 20 overs.

India cantered in the chase with openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan stringing together a 71-run stand to put the hosts in complete control.

Rahul top-scored with 45 off 32 balls while Shikhar Dhawan scored a 29-ball 32.

Shreyas Iyer played a fine knock of 34 off 26 balls and giving him company was captain Kohli who ended the match with a six to remain unbeaten on 30.

The third and final T20I will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on January 10 (Friday).

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Cricket
