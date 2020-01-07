India outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday. After an impressive bowling performance, Indian batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts to secure a victory with 15 balls to spare. Chasing a below-par 143, opener KL Rahul laid the foundation for the hosts with a blistering knock of 45 off 32 balls. However, India later lost both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the span of 13 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a 26-ball 34, including three boundaries and a six, following which skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 30 to help India register an easy win.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

Sri Lanka had a good start but Washington Sundar broke the visitors' momentum by removing Danushka Gunathilaka in the fourth over.

Kusal Perera looked threatening during his stay at the wicket but in bid to accelerate, he hit one straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav.

Wanindu Hasaranga hit Jasprit Bumrah for three boundaries in the 20th over to take Sri Lanka to a below-par total of 142 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Rahul and Dhawan put on a 71-run stand for the first wicket before Hasaranga cleaned up the right-hander with a ball that came back in.

Hasaranga struck again in his next over to trap Shikhar Dhawan right in front of the stumps.

Lahiru Kumara struck in the 18th over to get dangerous Iyer.

Sri Lankan bowlers failed to cause any further damage as India cruised to a seven-wicket win.

With the win, India now lead the three-match series 1-0. The first match was called off without a ball being bowled.

The third and final T20I will be played in Pune on Friday.