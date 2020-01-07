 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Sri Lanka, 2020

 05 Jan 20 to 10 Jan 20

2nd T20I: India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead

Updated: 07 January 2020 22:51 IST

KL Rahul top scored with 45 as India chased down the target with 15 balls to spare in Indore.

2nd T20I: India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 30 as India cruised to a seven-wicket win. © AFP

India outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday. After an impressive bowling performance, Indian batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts to secure a victory with 15 balls to spare. Chasing a below-par 143, opener KL Rahul laid the foundation for the hosts with a blistering knock of 45 off 32 balls. However, India later lost both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in the span of 13 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a 26-ball 34, including three boundaries and a six, following which skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 30 to help India register an easy win.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat at the Holkar stadium in Indore. 

Sri Lanka had a good start but Washington Sundar broke the visitors' momentum by removing Danushka Gunathilaka in the fourth over.

Kusal Perera looked threatening during his stay at the wicket but in bid to accelerate, he hit one straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav.

Wanindu Hasaranga hit Jasprit Bumrah for three boundaries in the 20th over to take Sri Lanka to a below-par total of 142 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.

Rahul and Dhawan put on a 71-run stand for the first wicket before Hasaranga cleaned up the right-hander with a ball that came back in.

Hasaranga struck again in his next over to trap Shikhar Dhawan right in front of the stumps.

Lahiru Kumara struck in the 18th over to get dangerous Iyer.

Sri Lankan bowlers failed to cause any further damage as India cruised to a seven-wicket win.

With the win, India now lead the three-match series 1-0. The first match was called off without a ball being bowled.

The third and final T20I will be played in Pune on Friday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer India vs Sri Lanka, 2020 Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Indore
  • With the win, India go 1-0 up in the three-match series
  • KL Rahul top scored with a knock of 45 off 32 deliveries
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Says "One Guy Will Be Surprise Package" In India
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Says "One Guy Will Be Surprise Package" In India's T20 World Cup Squad
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.