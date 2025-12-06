Ruturaj Gaikwad bounced back from a poor showing in India's first ODI, to smash a scintillating hundred in the second ODI against South Africa. Trusted at an unfamiliar No. 4 role, Gaikwad departed for just 8 in the first game in Ranchi, raising questions on his inclusion in the playing XI. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain silenced doubters in the second ODI in Raipur, smashing 105 off just 83 balls. Following Gaikwad's ton, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management for backing him despite his failure in the first match.

"Nothing happens in one match. The management deserves credit," said Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel about the decision to keep Gaikwad at No. 4.

"He (Gaikwad) showed what he can do and even his running between the wickets was excellent. With Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant in the reserves, Ruturaj Gaikwad ensured with his century that questions about playing him at No. 4 won't be asked for a while.

"By delivering at No. 4, Ruturaj Gaikwad has told the selectors and the management that even if you bat me at an unfamiliar number, I'll produce," Pathan said.

One aspect that disappointed fans and experts after the second ODI was the performance of the Indian pace attack, comprising Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, as South Africa pulled off a run chase of 359.

However, citing Gaikwad as an example, Pathan stated that the fast bowlers must also be backed in such a situation.

"Like I said for the fast bowlers, if India had dropped Ruturaj Gaikwad after his failure in the first ODI, would he have scored a century? No. That's why it's important to persist," Pathan added.

India take on South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI on Saturday, December 6, aiming to avoid back-to-back series losses in the 50-over format.