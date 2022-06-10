When India posted 211/4 in 20 overs against South Africa in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, not many would have given the Proteas a chance but it was David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen who pulled off a win for the visitors as Proteas chased down the total with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare. Miller and van der Dussen had put on 131 runs for the fourth wicket for South Africa.

"I think right now Miller is in a great form, I know it was not easy, the boundary was small, the pitch was getting better. It was not like the first innings, when we batted it was seaming, it was not coming onto the bat properly but in the second innings, it was not the same way. We will plan something for these two (Miller and Rassie van der Dussen). I know when Miller gets going, it is very hard to stop him. Same time, it makes it easier for the other batter at the other end. They played amazing shots, we need to figure what mistakes we did. They are world-class players, we need to give them credit also," said Kishan during a press conference.

In the first T20I between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on 57 runs for the opening wicket. Gaikwad departed after scoring 23 but Kishan went on to play a 76-run knock.

"I think initially we knew the wicket is not easy to get going, it would be tough for the batters coming in first down or second down. My plan was to target the loose balls because powerplay overs are very important in T20 game and you need to put pressure on the bowlers. Our plan was to take it one ball at a time. We need to give respect to the good balls, Nortje and Rabada are experienced bowlers, they have done so well for their country. My plan was to keep them on the backfoot, keep playing my shots so that they are also thinking, and they move their line and length," said Kishan.

"I think they are world-class players and I would not ask for a spot when they (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul) are there in the team. My job is to give my best in the practice session. Whenever I get an opportunity, how I prove myself and do well for the team. So, I focus more on that. They have scored so many runs for the country, so I cannot ask to drop them and make me play. I will keep doing my thing, it is up to the selectors and coaches. My job is to give my best whenever I get the chance," he added.

Shreyas Iyer had dropped the catch of Rassie van der Dussen but Kishan said it is not because of one player, a side loses and in the end, the team needs to look at what went wrong as a bowling side.

Promoted

"I think if we lose a game, it is not because of one player. We need to address what mistakes we did as a bowling department or if it is the fielding department. It is never one player who you know makes us lose the match. I know catches do win matches but at the same time, we need to plan better with our bowling department also so that we can come back stronger in the next game," said Kishan.

India and South Africa will square off in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.