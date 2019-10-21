 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction, Twitter Comes Up With 'Gully Boy' Rap

Updated: 21 October 2019 11:56 IST

Virat Kohli was in great mood in the dressing room as the Indian batsmen kept piling on the misery during the 3rd Test with South Africa.

BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli led India to their record 11th Test series triumph at home. © Twitter

Virat Kohli never fails to charm the Internet with his lively expressions on the field and one such reaction of the Indian captain from the ongoing third Test against South Africa in Ranchi has gone viral, courtesy the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI posted the picture on Twitter, asking the fans to caption the amusing candid photograph of the Indian skipper. Virat Kohli's funny reaction inspired a meme fest on Twitter within no time, with many relating his body posture to a rap song from the film 'Gully Boy'.

Meanwhile, some users didn't want to miss the chance to troll India head coach Ravi Shastri through Kohli's picture.

Some users decided to make fun of the films featuring Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, such as 'Pari' and 'Bombay Velvet'.

Kohli is currently engaged in India's third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi. Having won Tests in Vizag and Pune, India have already clinched the three-match series and eyeing a whitewash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

This is India's record 11th Test series triumph at home.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, India are ranked number one in the ICC Test team rankings and lead the ongoing ICC World Test Championship points table with a huge margin.

India are leading the Test Championship table with 200 points from four Test victories in as many matches. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are placed second and third respectively with 60 points each as their two-match series in August ended in a 1-1 draw.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi India vs South Africa, 2019 Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Virat Kohli Virat Kohli
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli never fails to charm the Internet with his lively expressions
  • BCCI asked the fans to caption an amusing picture of Kohli
  • Many fans related his body posture to a rap song from film 'Gully Boy'
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration. Watch
Virat Kohli To Miss 3-Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli To Miss 3-Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh: Report
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To South Africa's Proxy Captain At Toss. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
Virat Kohli Hopes To Achieve What MS Dhoni Did 12 Years Ago In T20 World Cup Next Year
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Might Send Substitute For Toss In Ranchi. Here's Why
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.