India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: "Would Be Funny" If Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Walked Out To Bat Together, Says Virat Kohli

Updated: 23 September 2019 18:01 IST

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli said it would have been funny if Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant had reached the pitch together and there would have been three batsmen in the field.

India vs South Africa: "Would Be Funny" If Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant Walked Out To Bat Together, Says Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli reacted in a hilarious manner. © BCCI

India's No.4 spot has been under focus for quite some time now, but during the India vs South Africa third Twenty20 International (T20I) in Bengaluru on Sunday, the batting position came into limelight for a hilarious reason. Both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at No.4 after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal before Pant eventually took the batting position. India skipper Virat Kohli, in the post-match press conference, said there was miscommunication between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli added the situation was funny and the batting coach had planned, who will take the No.4 spot, depending on the overs.

"I think there was a miscommunication, that is what I understood afterwards," Virat Kohli said.

"The batting coach had had a word with both of them and there was a misunderstanding of who has to go at what stage. It was a little funny as well afterwards, they both wanted to walk in. It would have been very funny if both reached the pitch, three batsmen in the field! I think it was a miscommunication at that stage.

"We had planned according to phases. After 10 overs, we decided Rishabh would come in. Before that Shreyas had to walk in. I think both got confused and didn't realise who has to walk in at which stage. That was a miscommunication there," he added.

India lost the third T20I against South Africa as the series ended level at 1-1, with the match in Dharamsala washed-off.

India will next host South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting from October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Virat Kohli
