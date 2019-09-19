Virat Kohli scored his 22nd Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century to help India chase down 150 runs with an over to spare against South Africa in the second T20I in Mohali on Wednesday. During his innings, Virat Kohli also surpassed his teammate Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game. After the win, India's new-ball bowler, Deepak Chahar lauded the Indian skipper, calling him a "next-level player".

"I don't know how Virat bhaiya (brother) manages to score these many runs and that too with such consistency. He is a next-level player," Chahar was quoted as saying by IANS.

In the match, India restricted South Africa to 149 for five and chased down the target in the 19th over as Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 52 balls.

Virat Kohli now has 2,441 runs in T20I format while Rohit Sharma has 2,434. Kohli has also become the only batsman to have his batting average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Kohli's innings was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unbeaten at 72.

Speaking about his own performance in the match, Chahar, who picked two wickets while conceding 22 runs in 4 overs, said he finds it easy to bowl in the death overs due to the presence of extra fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

"I find it easy to bowl death overs because, in the powerplay, you only get two fielders outside the circle. However, after the powerplay, you get five fielders outside. Therefore, I find it easy to bowl death overs," Chahar said.

On being asked about next year's World T20 to be held in Australia, the right-arm pacer said that he is not thinking too far ahead and is taking one match at a time.

"It is still one year for the World Cup and I do not think far too ahead. I take every match as my last match," Chahar added.

"At this time, Indian cricket is at the top and if you want to find a spot, you will have to do very good and that too, in every match because there is a lot of competition," Chahar concluded.

The two teams will now lock horns with each other in the final T20I to be played on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

