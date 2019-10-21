Virat Kohli reached another distinction as India captain when he enforced a follow-on for a record eighth time during the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Monday. India bowled out South Africa for a paltry 162 runs to take a lead of 335 runs on the third day of the Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex. India captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on for the eighth time in his career as Test captain, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's mark of seven.

MS Dhoni enforced a follow-on five times in his career, while Sourav Ganguly did it four times in his Test captaincy.

India have already clinched the three-match Test series 2-0 with the help of victories in Vizag and Pune. The number one-ranked Test team is now aiming for a whitewash against the visiting South Africans in Ranchi.

This is India's record 11th Test series triumph at home.

Playing his 51st Test match as captain, Virat Kohli couldn't impress much with the willow in the third Test and lost his wicket for 12 runs.

However, new Test opener Rohit Sharma continued the brilliant run at the top of the order and smashed his maiden Test double hundred.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a causative century as India declared their first innings on 497/9.

Following the impressive batting display, Indian bowlers took the charge and resumed dominating South Africa in Ranchi.

Umesh Yadav led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets each as India wrapped up South Africa for 162.

In South Africa's second innings, Shami emerged as the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets, all inside the first seven overs.

Umesh struck twice, while spinners Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a wicket each to reduce South Africa to 132/8, trailing India by 203 runs, at stumps.