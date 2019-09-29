South Africa begin their World Test Championship campaign with the three-match series in India starting on Wednesday. South Africa pacer Vernon Philander feels that taking on the number 1-ranked Test team in their own backyard is a tough task but that is what South Africans would want and that their team is well prepared for the challenge . "It's a tough start...playing India in India but I don't think the South Africans would have wanted it any other way... take the big dogs in their home ground," Philander was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"All of us are looking forward to this challenge and there are a lot of player-to-player challenges as well. Can't wait to get going," he added.

The series against India will also be South Africa's first foray in the longest format of the game since the retirements of stalwarts Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla. Philander feels that the gap left by the retirement of senior players will provide an opportunity to young players to learn quickly.

"We have lost some senior players and there are new players coming in and we want them to learn quickly. Hopefully we can use the experience of the senior players that are still around and mold this into a good Test side for the years to come. That's the most important part, to lay a good foundation for players to take forward," he said.

The pacer also wants South Africa's established stars to lead the way and help the team land the "first punch" against the hosts, who are the favourites going into the series.

"Spotlight will be on a lot of big players to make a statement. Our job is to come here and give the first punch as India is obviously expected to do well," he said.

"We are known as a team who starts slow so this time around we have to start well. There is a lot of pressure on players [but then] it's international cricket and you want to keep it that way," he added.

The two teams last faced each other in red-ball cricket in 2018, when South Africa edged the series at home 2-1. Philander was excellent in the series, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 15.86. He also picked up two wickets in South Africa's practice game against Indian Board President's XI, including the prized scalp of Rohit Sharma.