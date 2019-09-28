 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Gets Trolled On Twitter After Scoring A Duck In Practice Game

Updated: 28 September 2019 14:33 IST

Rohit Sharma's dress rehearsal as an opener in red-ball cricket lasted just two deliveries as Vernon Philander sent him packing for a duck in the practice match in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers in the practice game. © AFP

Rohit Sharma, who is captaining India's Board President's XI, had a horrendous start as an opening batsman in red-ball cricket in Vizianagaram on Saturday. Rohit Sharma came out to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal but his stay at the crease lasted for just a couple of deliveries. Vernon Philander managed to get the edge of Rohit's bat as he returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. This dismissal could affect the right-hander's confidence ahead of the first Test, which starts from October 2 in Vizag.

After Rohit's dismal show with the bat in the practice match, fans started trolling the 32-year-old.

MSK Prasad, chief selector of India's men's senior cricket team, had earlier announced that Rohit will be tried at the top of the order after KL Rahul failed to make an impression with the bat against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma was part of the squad during India's tour of the West Indies but he did not get a look-in in the playing XI.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh had also opined that Rohit can be tried at the top of the order. Also, India vice-captain in Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane, suggested that Rohit should be given more opportunities in Test cricket.

"I don't know yet whether Rohit will open the innings. If he does, I will be happy for him. I said in West Indies also, it is hard to see a special talent like Rohit sitting out," Rahane had said on Thursday.

India will face South Africa in a three-match Test series, the first Test will be played in Vizag while the remaining two Tests will be held in Pune and Ranchi.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored a 2-ball duck in the practice match vs South Africa
  • Vernon Philander sent him back to pavilion without troubling the scorers
  • India will take on South Africa in a three-match Test series
