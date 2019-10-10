 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Another Hundred After Double-Century In 1st Test

Updated: 10 October 2019 15:09 IST

Mayank Agarwal carried his hot streak from first Test against South Africa to the second match at Pune as he recorded his second century of the series.

Mayank Agarwal scored second successive century against South Africa. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal built on his recent success against South Africa with a century, second of his Test career, in the second Test of the three-match series at the MCA Stadium on Thursday. The 28-year-old opener smashed 16 boundaries and two sixes in his 183-ball knock to lift the Pune crowd off their feet. Mayank Agarwal had scored a double-century in the first Test in Vizag that India won by a margin of 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

After opting to bat, India lost Rohit Sharma early on the opening day of the second Test. Kagiso Rabada struck in the 10th over to get Rohit Sharma for 14.

Rohit, batting at the top of the order for the first time in his Test career, had scored centuries in successive innings of the first Test.

Agarwal had scored 215 runs off 371 balls, including 23 boundaries and six sixes, in the first innings but lost his wicket for seven in the second innings.

India were 188/2 when Agarwal reached the triple figures in Pune. He is playing his sixth Test, having already scored 497 runs in five Test matches.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Mayank Agarwal Cricket India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
