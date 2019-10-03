 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma Played Superbly, We Didn't Bowl Badly, Says Keshav Maharaj

Updated: 03 October 2019 20:03 IST

South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, feels Keshav Maharaj.

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma Played Superbly, We Didn
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put up a brilliant show for India in Vizag. © AFP

South African spinners did not bowl badly and it was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal that has taken the game away from the visitors, lead Proteas tweaker Keshav Maharaj said in Vizag on Thursday. Left-arm spinner Maharaj (3/189 in 55 overs) bowled his heart out but did not get the support from the other end in Dane Piedt (107/1 in 19 overs) or debutant Senuran Muthusamy (63/1 in 15 lovers), who did take the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

"I wouldn't say they bowled poorly. I personally judge if someone comes down the wicket and hits you, it's not a bad ball. If you are getting hit from the crease, if you are getting cut, then it's a different story," said Maharaj, after day two of the first Test.

"Piedt was unlucky. Mayank played superbly well and so did Rohit. Literally everything they wanted to do paid off, it was their day. I wouldn't look too much if they bowled badly or anything. Sen is an all-rounder, a batting all-rounder, so his contribution in his first Test went pretty well, especially in tough conditions," he said.

India won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. The hosts put up mammoth 502 for seven in their first innings. In response South Africa were 39 for three at stumps.

"I suppose the toss does play a part because you want the best possible conditions to bowl for the spinners but having said that, we could have been a little bit better at times when we did bowl.

"But I suppose the toss does play a large factor in terms of the outcome of the game. But we still have a task at hand in terms of bat as long as possible and try and come close to the target if possible," said Maharaj.

India spinners bowled faster than their South African counterparts and got more purchase out of the surface. Maharaj said deteriorating pitch was also a reason Indian spinners doing well.

"I also think the deterioration also plays a massive factor in terms of the pace of the ball. Obviously, with the wicket not spinning, you try to beat the batsman through the air and maybe slow it to get some assistance.

"May be, the odd faster ball might grip. But yeah, the deterioration of the wicket does play a pivotal factor in terms of the speeds that you do play."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South African spinners did not bowl badly
  • It was just sheer brilliance of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal
  • India spinners bowled faster than their South African counterparts
Related Articles
Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
Rohit Sharma Gets Pat From Virat Kohli, Fans Love Captain
Rohit Sharma Gets Pat From Virat Kohli, Fans Love Captain's Gesture. Watch
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
Rohit Sharma Equals Don Bradman
Rohit Sharma Equals Don Bradman's Average With 4th Test Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.