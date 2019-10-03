Mayank Agarwal was the star with the bat for India as he converted his maiden Test century into a double hundred in Vizag in today's match. Agarwal scored 215 that helped India post 502 for seven in the first innings before Virat Kohli declared the innings. South Africa had to bat 20 overs in today's match but Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja removed night-watchman Dane Piedt as South Africa finished the day at 39 for three. South Africa trail India by 463 runs with three days left in the first Test of the three-match series .

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma, who scored his first century as an opener, went onto score his second highest Test score as he stitched together a 317-run stand for the first wicket.

With their massive stand, they (Agarwal and Rohit) surpassed Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid to record India's highest partnership for any wicket against South Africa.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored 215, became only the fourth Indian after Karun Nair, Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai to convert his maiden Test hundred into double century.

The 28-year-old, Agarwal, smashed 23 boundaries and cleared the ropes on six occasions in his 371-ball knock of 215.

The bowlers put on a disappointing show for South Africa. Barring lead pacer Vernon Philander, the South African bowling put up an ordinary show with their three specialist spinners failing to get much out of the dry and slow surface.

Keshav Maharaj was the most successful bowler, who picked up three wickets for 189 runs in the first innings.

