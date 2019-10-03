Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test double-century on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Vizag, reaching the landmark off 358 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal scored his first double-century while featuring in his fifth Test. His 358-ball knock was laced with 22 boundaries and 5 hits over the fence. Agarwal joined Karun Nair, Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai who converted their maiden century into a double-century. He had also stitched together a 317-run opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma to put India on a dominating position. Mayank Agarwal had accumulated 275 runs from his previous four Test appearances at an average of 39.28.

Playing only his fifth Test match, Mayank Agarwal bettered his previous best knock of 77 that he scored against Australia in Sydney. Agarwal had scored 76 and 42 in successive innings of the other Test he played in Australia. However, in the recent two-Test series, Agarwal managed scores of 5, 16, 55 and 4 in four innings.

Earlier, Agarwal became the 86th player to score a century in the longest format for India.

Agarwal's 317 runs opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma also broke an 11-year-old record as they went past former India batsmen Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's partnership of 268 runs against South Africa.