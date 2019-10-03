 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Mayank Agarwal Hits Maiden Double-Century In Test Cricket

Updated: 03 October 2019 14:43 IST

Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden Test double-century off 358 deliveries during Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa at Vizag.

Mayank Agarwal Hits Maiden Double-Century In Test Cricket
Mayank Agarwal scored his double century in Vizag Test. © AFP

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Test double-century on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Vizag, reaching the landmark off 358 deliveries. Mayank Agarwal scored his first double-century while featuring in his fifth Test. His 358-ball knock was laced with 22 boundaries and 5 hits over the fence. Agarwal joined Karun Nair, Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai who converted their maiden century into a double-century. He had also stitched together a 317-run opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma to put India on a dominating position. Mayank Agarwal had accumulated 275 runs from his previous four Test appearances at an average of 39.28.

Playing only his fifth Test match, Mayank Agarwal bettered his previous best knock of 77 that he scored against Australia in Sydney. Agarwal had scored 76 and 42 in successive innings of the other Test he played in Australia. However, in the recent two-Test series, Agarwal managed scores of 5, 16, 55 and 4 in four innings.

Earlier, Agarwal became the 86th player to score a century in the longest format for India.

Agarwal's 317 runs opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma also broke an 11-year-old record as they went past former India batsmen Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid's partnership of 268 runs against South Africa.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Mayank Agarwal Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal notched up his maiden Test double-century off 358 balls
  • Agarwal became the 86th player to score a century in Tests
  • Agarwal bettered his previous best knock of 77
Related Articles
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
Wishes Pour In From Cricket Fraternity As Ravichandran Ashwin Turns 33
2nd Test: India Are In "Great Position" Despite Challenging Conditions, Says Mayank Agarwal
2nd Test: India Are In "Great Position" Despite Challenging Conditions, Says Mayank Agarwal
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Teammates For Boat Party
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.