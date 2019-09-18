 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Lance Klusener "Glad To See Navdeep Saini Being Recognized"

Updated: 18 September 2019 17:27 IST

Lance Klusener had worked with Navdeep Saini when he was involved with the Delhi team last year

Lance Klusener "Glad To See Navdeep Saini Being Recognized"
Lance Klusener praised Navdeep Saini's action and fitness

Ahead of India's second Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa in Mohali, former South African cricketer Lance Klusener heaped praise on young pacer Navdeep Saini. "I am so glad to see Navdeep Saini being recognized. You don't see many in Indian cricket who can bowl at 150 kmph," the former South Africa all-rounder was quoted as saying by Times of India. Klusener, who worked with Saini when he was consulting with the Delhi team last year, also praised the seamer's bowling action and fitness.

"I think he has a wonderful action which is very clean and smooth. He is superbly fit as well. But while chatting with him, I realized he is hungry to bowl at 150 clicks and above," said Klusener, who is currently working as a consultant with the South Africa team.

"While he loves bowling at 150 clicks, he knows that ability doesn't last forever but while you can bowl 150 kmph now, then just enjoy," he added.

Navdeep Saini made a spectacular T20I debut last month against West Indies, picking up three wickets for 17 runs from his four overs.

"He has bowled really well. The most important thing is, he has proved in different stages. He plays so much of cricket, in IPL and for India A. So when he came into the (senior national) team he was very confident," fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had said after the match in Florida's Lauderhill.

With 20-odd games to go before the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia, Saini will be looking to consolidate his place in the team with more impressive performances.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Navdeep Saini Lance Klusener India vs South Africa, 2019
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lance Klusener called Navdeep Saini's action "very clean and smooth"
  • "I realized he is hungry to bowl at 150 clicks and above," Klusener said
  • Klusener also praised the pacer for his fitness
Related Articles
Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini Available For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Navdeep Saini Available For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Navdeep Saini To Remain With Indian Team In West Indies As Net Bowler
Navdeep Saini To Remain With Indian Team In West Indies As Net Bowler
India Need "3-4 More Players" Like Navdeep Saini, Says Amit Mishra
India Need "3-4 More Players" Like Navdeep Saini, Says Amit Mishra
Navdeep Saini Handed One Demerit Point For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Navdeep Saini Handed One Demerit Point For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Bishan Bedi Pushed "His Undeserving Son For Selection": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back
Bishan Bedi Pushed "His Undeserving Son For Selection": Gautam Gambhir Hits Back
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.