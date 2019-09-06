 
India vs South Africa, 2019

Watch: Hardik Pandya Gears Up For T20I Series Against South Africa

Updated: 06 September 2019 20:57 IST

Hardik Pandya will return to action in the T20I series against South Africa, starting September 15.

Hardik Pandya was included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya, who was rested for India's tour of the West Indies has been included in the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) series against South Africa. The all-rounder took to Twitter on Friday to post a video of his net session, where Hardik can be seen hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. The 25-year-old even played MS Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot during his time in the nets. "Solid session in the nets today. Can't wait to join up with the boys," Pandya tweeted.

The all-rounder was in news recently as he was seen driving a Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya last played for India during the World Cup where India were knocked out in the semi-final after registering a loss against New Zealand.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three Test matches against South Africa. 

The senior selection committee announced the 15-member squad for the T20I series on August 29. Virat Kohli will lead the side after a successful tour of the West Indies.

The big news from the announcement was that MS Dhoni, who took a sabbatical from cricket to serve time with Indian Army was not included for the limited overs leg of the upcoming home series. 

India's squad for 3 T20Is against South Africa: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

Comments
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya shared a video of his net session on Twitter
  • India are scheduled to play three-match T20I series against South Africa
  • MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah were not included in the 15-man squad
