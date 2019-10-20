 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Faces Fans' Wrath For Comment On Hotels, Food In India

Updated: 20 October 2019 13:06 IST

Dean Elgar faced the wrath of Indian fans on Twitter after one of his statements regarding some of the hotels and food in India went viral on internet.

India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar Faces Fans
South Africa lost the first two Tests of the three-match series to India. © AFP

South Africa opener Dean Elgar faced the wrath of Indian fans on Twitter after one of his statements regarding some of the hotels and food in India went viral on internet. "It's a challenging tour. You get stretched as a person, you get stretched as a cricketer, I think you get to know yourself quite a lot as a person when you come to the smaller places where the hotels are maybe not as good, and you get challenged on the food you eat potentially," Dean Elgar was quoted by PTI as saying before the third Test in Ranchi.

However, he added: "It's always a good learning curve coming to India".

Elgar's comments made some of the fans furious on Twitter, with many claiming that the visiting side is "getting some excuses ready" for defeat in the ongoing tour.

"Excuses for failure are getting ready. This guy will take off once he reaches South Africa... complaining of hotel beds, food etc ... all but cricketing issues," a user said on Twitter.

"@deanelgar I can understand having lost two Test matches now u need to blame something why not Indian hotels and food. @BCCI @SGanguly99 Plz arrange him proper food so that he cant have this reason again if loses next Test," another one joined in.

"The dean of excuses could have brought a chef and a voodoo man that might have solved his and team's two big problems, one is the Indian food intake and another their poor collective form. Scratch your head properly so you can find another genius excuse playing against India," another fan said.

India and South Africa are currently engaged in the third and final Test of the series in Ranchi. Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India opted to bat after winning the toss and were 224/3 at stumps on the opening day on Saturday.

India had already clinched the series following their emphatic win in the second Test in Pune and will be looking to complete a whitewash with a victory in Ranchi.

