New Zealand star Glenn Phillips is widely regarded as one of the best fielders in modern day cricket, and he showcased exactly why during the first ODI against India in Vadodara on Sunday. Fielding at backward point during India's chase of 301, Phillips nearly grabbed a stunning one-handed catch off a shot by Shubman Gill. In the commentary box, former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith expressed his disbelief, comparing Gill's reaction to Virat Kohli's - the latter had also been dismissed by a Glenn Phillips-stunner in the Champions Trophy 2025.

In the group stage of the Champions Trophy, Kohli had departed for 11, with Phillips flying into the air and grabbing a sensational catch.

"I remember Kohli's reaction as if to say, no, you're kidding me. You're absolutely kidding me," recalled Smith on-air.

"And that was the same reaction with the smile that came afterwards from Shubman Gill. At the other end, Rohit Sharma remembered it very well," he added.

By Glenn Phillips' standard, it's a catch drop. pic.twitter.com/25JSfuhfKC — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 11, 2026

OMG! World's finest fielder Phillips.



Standing between point and gully, Glenn Phillips literally FLEW through the air to save a certain boundary off Rohit Sharma's lightning-fast cut shot



The effort was so insane that even Virat Kohli was left stunned. pic.twitter.com/aMxYz5227U — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 11, 2026

Fortunately for Gill, Phillips did not manage to hold on. The Indian captain went on to make 56 off 71 balls, notching up a much-needed half-century after a significant period without making one in white-ball cricket.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli hit 93 to help India chase down 301 in a tense four-wicket win.

The in-form Kohli struck his 77th ODI half-century but missed out on a ton as India slipped from 234-2 to 242-5 before they reached their target with six balls to spare in Vadodara.

Gill and Kohli stitched a 118-run second wicket stand, after which the latter shared another strong partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who made 49.

Late cameos by Harshit Rana (29) and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 29 including the winning six, secured India the victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

With IANS inputs