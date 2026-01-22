A bizarre incident took place in Indore after the third ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen evading security personnel in an attempt to meet star India cricketer Rohit Sharma. While it appeared to be a significant breach of safety measures, the woman eventually did not manage to meet Rohit and was escorted away by onrushing security. However, in an interesting turn of events, the woman herself has claimed that she tried to meet Rohit in order to plead for money for the treatment of her daughter.

In the viral video, the woman has been identified as Sarita Sharma. She explains that her daughter suffers from a disease that requires an injection worth Rs 9 crore.

Sarita claims that she has not been able to secure sufficient funding for her daughter's treatment, and as a result, had made up her mind to approach an Indian cricketer like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli for help.

A woman suddenly dodged the security and ran towards Rohit Sharma, grabbed his hand, and started shouting "help, help" at team hotel in Indore during indvnz match two days ago.



"My name is Sarita Sharma. My daughter, Anika, is suffering from a serious illness, and to save her, we need an injection that costs Rs 9 crore and has to be imported from America. We have been organising small camps to raise funds, and so far, we have managed to collect Rs 4.1 crore. We are running out of time," Sarita said in the video.

"Yesterday, during the India-New Zealand match, we tried to reach out to cricketers in the hope of getting some help. We also set up a donation camp during the match, but it was not enough. I was trying to meet Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they have been helping children," she added.

Sarita further claimed that she did not intend to take any selfie with the cricketers, and also apologised for her actions.

"In a desperate attempt to save my child, I went to the hotel where Rohit Sharma was staying. Emotions got the better of me, and I ended up grabbing his hand.

"I want to appeal to Virat sir and Rohit sir. You may not be aware of what I was trying to do. I was not there to click any selfies; I just want to save my child's life. I also want to apologise to the authorities for my actions. I did not know what else to do. I request Virat and Rohit that if they receive my message, please help me," Sarita further said.