Cricketer-turned broadcaster Ian Smith remains surprised about New Zealand's watershed 3-0 Test series win in India in late 2024 and put down their recent red ball struggles at home to Indian batters' diminishing ability against spin. Left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santer were the architects of the famous Test series triumph in India, ending the hosts' unbeaten run of 12 years. On the batting front, Rachin Ravindra and Will Young outdid their more accomplished counterparts.

More recently, South Africa blanked the "mighty" India in their own backyard in a two-Test series with off-spinner Simon Harmer wreaking havoc, exposing the frailties of Indian batters on turning tracks.

Speaking to PTI, Smith called the Test series win for New Zealand in 2024 and even the ODI success earlier this month as remarkable achievements.

"It's a remarkable achievement. It was also a bit of a surprise to me (the Test series win over India. I didn't think they'd do that. Some of our key players play a lot more here now than they used to. I think they've got a different attitude to playing spin.

"When we've come here in the past, spin has tied us in knots. They've had very good spinners. And you've still got very good spinners. It's just that I think the modern day players, because of their attitude towards spin, are a lot more aggressive, become a lot more effective."

But it was the performance of the spinners that landed the knockout punch on India. The high-profile batting line crumbled against the left-arm spin of Santner and Patel on turning tracks.

Smith said Indian batters' spin play has gone down but it is difficult to pinpoint the root cause considering the depth of talent at the team's disposal.

"It looks as if it has (gone down). If you look at the numbers, I'm sure they play it well. Whether they've lost confidence, whether they're doubting themselves, which would surprise me because it's not something I'd be used to," said the former New Zealand wicket-keeper batter.

Trend of NZ cricketers declining central contracts won't stop

Smith is okay with the likes of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult opting out of New Zealand central contracts to make more money in T20 leagues around the world but not when a cricketer like Finn Allen in his 20s declines the national contract.

"But it's not going to stop. I don't see it stopping. Particularly in New Zealand because we don't have a lucrative T20 competition. Our players make nothing out of our T20 competition. Our Super Smash provides no income. They are looking at putting together a new competition.

"If that eventuates and the money is what they say it might be, some of these players might stay at home a bit longer. But you can't blame them. The only thing that concerns me is they're going at such a young age.

"When you get to Williamson's and Conway's and those guys in their mid to late 30s, I don't blame them. Take the money and you've deserved it. But when you're going in their mid-20s, that's a worry," Smith added.