Team India began their New Year on a happy note as they defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI of three-match series on Sunday in Vadodara. Opting to bowl, Shubman Gill and Co restricted the Blackcaps to 300/8 in 50 overs. Later, India chased down the target with one over to spare. Veteran batter Virat Kohli once again showed his consistency and played a match-winning knock of 93 runs. Apart from him, pacer Harshit Rana played a key role in team's win with his all-round performance.

Rana scalped two precious wickets and then played a quick knock of 29 off 23 balls to help India register a comfortable win. However, during the post-match press conference Rana had an intense moment with a journalist.

After the match, Rana attended the press conference where he was questioned about India's inability of taking wickets with the new ball, in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"We can see that, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. We can see a problem in Indian bowling. With the new ball, the wickets are not coming easily. So, what's the reason for that?" asked the reporter.

Displeased by the query, Rana answered by stating that the Indian bowlers did not concede many runs with the new ball.

"I don't know which cricket you've seen. If you look at it today, if he hasn't got any wickets, Siraj has bowled very well. We haven't even given away any runs with the new ball. And it's not like that. It's like, if you don't get wickets with the new ball, you'll take them out in the middle," Rana said.

Apart from this, Rana also confirmed that the team management has asked him to work on improving his batting skills.

"The team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder and it is my task to keep working on it," Rana said.

"I am working on it in the nets as well, and it was a matter of confidence which KL (Rahul) bhai helped me with when I went in (to bat). I kept my focus on it and made the runs," he added.