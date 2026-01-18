Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli shared a hilarious moment with New Zealand star Daryl Mitchell during the 3rd ODI encounter in Indore on Sunday. Mitchell was in sensational form as he slammed 137 off 131 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and 3 sixes. He looked extremely comfortable against the Indian bowlers and was able to guide New Zealand to a massive total. Mitchell's innings finally came to an end during the 45th over when he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. As the New Zealand batter made his way back to the dressing room, Kohli was seen applauding near the boundary line.

Virat Kohli applauding Daryl Mitchell for his incredible knockpic.twitter.com/peNji8EhIX — RCB Xtra (@Rcb_Xtra) January 18, 2026

He had a small chat with Mitchell before jokingly pushing him out of the ground in a moment that left both fans as well as the New Zealand batter in splits.