Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in good touch as India went through a rigorous training session on Friday, ahead of their three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The ODI series starting here on Sunday will be followed by a long T20 season, which includes a five-match series against the Kiwis, the T20 World Cup and then the Indian Premier League. Both Kohli and Rohit spent nearly one-and-a-half hours against Indian pacers, spinners and throw down specialists after playing two matches each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Indian cricket team atmosphere remains electric as they prepare for upcoming challenges. During today's intensive practice session, batting legend Virat Kohli provided a moment of pure gold that has quickly gone viral on X. Kohli showed off his lighter side by perfectly mimicking young pacer Arshdeep Singh's unique running and bowling style. Watching the hilarious impersonation from behind, captain Rohit Sharma couldn't help but break into a wide, heartfelt smile.

Virat Kohli is mimicking Arshdeep Singh's running style, and Rohit Sharma, watching from behind, is smiling during today's practice session.😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/mI3Uj98NT5 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 9, 2026

However, India's middle-order mainstay Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, as well as pacer Mohammed Siraj weren't a part of the three-hour training session, having played for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

The trio will be linking up with the team late in the evening on Friday.

India captain Shubman Gill also went through his training drills and batting in the nets with comfort, having missed the last two T20Is against South Africa late in December due to a toe injury.

The team had trained at the BCA Stadium at Kotambi here on Thursday as well at the venue set to host its first-ever men's international game.

