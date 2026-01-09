Virat Kohli has sent social media into a frenzy by sharing training photos on Instagram for the first time in nearly three years. Usually, his feed is dominated by commercial endorsements or personal family moments, but this shift back to cricket content has left his massive fanbase absolutely thrilled. Ahead of India's ODI series opener against New Zealand in Vadodara, the former captain posted glimpses of his intense session at Kotambi Stadium, signaling he is locked in for the home challenge. For fans, seeing the legend's raw preparation is a refreshing and long-awaited change. Taking to Instagram, Virat posted some pictures from practice session at Vadodara along with KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from Sunday at Vadodara, will mark the return of Virat to the Indian team. Now an exclusively ODI player, Virat had secured the 'Player of the Series' award against South Africa in December for scoring 302 runs in three matches at an average of 151.00, with two back-to-back centuries and a fifty.

Following that, Virat played two Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) for Delhi in late December, marking his return to the tournament after 15 years, scoring 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat, looking fluent as ever and turning back the clock to his prime years with his strokeplay.

Virat is in the midst of a lethal limited-overs purple patch, averaging 146 in the last six matches with three centuries and fifties since two successive ducks in Australia started his ODI return on a sour note back in October.

Now he looks to carry forward that form against NZ. The superstar batter ended the 2025 as the leading ODI run-getter for India, making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96.

Against New Zealand in ODIs, he has made 1,657 runs in 33 matches and innings at an average of 55.23, with six centuries and nine fifties and a best score of 154*. He is also 25 runs away from becoming the third player to reach 28,000 international runs. Currently at 27,975 runs at an average of 52.58 in 556 matches and 623 innings, with 84 centuries and 145 innings and best score of 254*, he could join the company of Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara really soon.

(With ANI Inputs)