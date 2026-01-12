Star India batter Virat Kohli missed out on what would have been his 85th international century in the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara, being denied by a sensational diving catch from Kiwi captain Michael Bracewell. Kohli looked to advance down the track and slam pacer Kyle Jamieson through mid-off, but Bracewell, diving to his right, took an excellent catch, much to the disappointment of the crowd. As a result, Kohli's innings was cut short on 93 off 91 balls.

Kohli's dismissal left the crowd in Vadodara shell-shocked for a few seconds, before they rose up to give him a loud ovation as he walked off.

WATCH: Michael Bracewell's stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

Kohli looked in imperious touch right from the start, taking India to the verge of victory in a chase of 301.

Walking in to bat after Rohit Sharma's departure with India at 39/1, Kohli looked in sensational touch, continuing the imperious touch he has been in since the final ODI against Australia in early November.

The 37-year-old completed his half-century in just 44 balls. Briefly, Kohli's strike-rate fell below run-a-ball as he anchored the chase after captain Shubman Gill's departure. However, he picked up the pace soon after.

During the knock, Kohli also completed the incredible milestone of 28,000 international runs, becoming the fastest player to do so. He achieved it in 624 innings, beating Tendulkar's previous record of 644 innings.

Kohli also went past Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara's career run-tally of 28,016, thereby becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the history of international cricket. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer of all time, with 34,357 runs.

At the age of 37, Kohli, astonishingly, is arguably in the best form of his ODI career. He has made 65 or more in each of his last seven innings across all competitions, including two ODI hundreds and one in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.