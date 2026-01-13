Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday, veteran India batter Virat Kohli made a fan's day who looked like his younger version. Images and videos of Kohli's interaction with his lookalike went viral on social media, creating a buzz among fans. The right-handed batter played a brilliant knock of 93 runs in the match against the Kiwis, propelling India to a four-wicket win. However, Kohli's doppelganger became one of the major highlights of the opening game of the three-match series.

After the online buzz, the young fan finally opened up about his meeting with the legendary batter. Speaking to a media platform, he shared the experience of spending time with his idol.

"Maine ekbar unka naam liya. Meri taraf dekha and Hi kaarke bola ki 'thodi der me aata hoon'. Virat Kohli fir Rohit Sharma se bol raha tha ki 'oye udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai', Chhota chiku bol raha tha. (I called with his name once and after saying Hi, Kohli told me that he is coming to meet in a moment. Then he turned to Rohit Sharma and said 'look my duplicate his sitting there'. They were calling me Chhota Chiku)," said the boy.

Virat Kohli said to Rohit Sharma, "Wha dekh Mera duplicate betha hai (Look, my duplicate is sitting there)".



- Virat Kohli called him a Chota Cheeku pic.twitter.com/b4r1DopMUa — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 12, 2026

Talking about the match, Kohli's knock helped India chase down the target of 301 with one over to spare.

"I just send the trophies back home to my mum in Gurgaon - she loves keeping them. (about him being the second highest run-scorer in international cricket) If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.

"God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it. (was he thinking about his 54th hundred) If I am being brutally honest, the way I'm playing right now, I'm not thinking about milestones at all," he added.