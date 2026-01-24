The second T20I between India and New Zealand turned out to be a virtual 'walkover' for the hosts, as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made the chase of 209 runs a cakewalk. Courtesy of the 'record-breaking' win, India took a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series while also sending clear signals to rivals ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, a video from before the start of the match has now surfaced on social media where all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be seen engaging in an animated chat with Murali Kartik, former India spinner and current presenter for the series.

While the audio remains muffled, the body language suggests a disagreement regarding either the pitch conditions or perhaps a tactical critique shared during a previous broadcast. Kartik, known for his straightforward analysis, seemed to be holding his ground, but Pandya's demeanour was far from his usual 'cool and composed' self.

Despite the chatter, Pandya's performance on the field remains his strongest defence. India's aggressive approach in the powerplay and their tactical fluidity have been hallmarks of the current series. If this "animated chat" was indeed about strategic alignment, the results speak for themselves: a dominant 2-0 lead and a squad that looks increasingly invincible ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Whether this was a minor misunderstanding or a deeper tactical rift, it highlights the intense scrutiny that follows Indian cricket. For now, the "walkover" against New Zealand keeps the focus on the scoreboard, but the sight of a fired-up Pandya ensures that the narrative around his leadership remains as compelling as his cricket.

– Hardik Pandya had an argument with Murali Kartik before the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/axpjLykXfY — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 23, 2026

As for the match, India secured a dominant seven-wicket victory over New Zealand to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. After the visitors posted a competitive total of 208/6, fuelled by Mitchell Santner's unbeaten 47 and Rachin Ravindra's 44, India's chase got off to a rocky start with both openers falling within the first two overs. However, Ishan Kishan played a blistering comeback knock of 76 from just 32 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav silenced critics with a masterful, unbeaten 82 to guide the hosts home with 28 balls to spare.