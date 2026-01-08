In a huge blow for the Indian cricket team, star batter Tilak Varma suffered testicular torsion, for which he had to undergo surgery. As a result, the southpaw has been ruled out of India's first three matches of five-T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 21 in Nagpur. Tilak has been named in India's 15-member squad for the series, as well as the team for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in February-March this year. On Thursday, Tilak made his first social media post after undergoing surgery.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming love! Already on the road to recovery and I'll be back on the field sooner than you know it," he wrote while sharing a photo of his on Instagram Story.

Tilak Varma experienced acute abdominal pain after breakfast on Wednesday morning in Rajkot, a day before Hyderabad were to play their final Vijay Hazare Trophy league-stage game against Jammu and Kashmir at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The southpaw was subsequently taken to the hospital, where scans showed he required an emergency operation. In consultation with the medical team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Varma was successfully operated on and is believed to be doing well now.

"It was a very emergency situation for Tilak to be operated upon, considering the immense pain he was in. Thankfully, the surgery went well on Wednesday evening at a super-speciality hospital in Rajkot. If all goes well, he could well be discharged tomorrow. It will be known in next 1-2 days about his status of playing next month's T20 World Cup," sources told IANS.

A BCCI release on Thursday stated that Tilak has been ruled out of the first three New Zealand T20Is. "His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases," the Board said further.

Varma has been a key figure in India's T20I setup, amassing 1,183 runs in 37 innings at an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 144.09. He has scored two centuries and six half-centuries in the format. His absence could see India captain Suryakumar Yadav bat at number three.

(With IANS inputs)