Indian cricket team batter Tilak Varma suffered an abdominal injury that could rule him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he was with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. "Tilak Varma reported acute testicular pain in Rajkot where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and on scan was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery," a BCCI official told PTI. "We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak underwent successful surgery and is doing well now. We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel."

According to PTI, Tilak is certain to be out of the series against New Zealand.

While the Indian cricket team management will be looking at potential replacements, a report by The Indian Express claimed that it is unlikely that Shubman Gill will be included in the squad. The report added that selectors believe it would be 'odd' to have the current Test and ODI captain in the squad and not have him play matches. Moreover, the selectors are keen to avoid a situation where they may have to drop Gill if Tilak makes his recovery in time for the latter half of the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer was declared match-fit by the CoE medical team. He featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai against Himachal Pradesh, scoring 82 off 53 deliveries. He did not show any discomfort and will be available for the New Zealand ODI series.