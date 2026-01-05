The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Shubman Gill is set to lead the side, while his deputy Shreyas Iyer's participation is subject to fitness clearance from the Board's Centre of Excellence. Veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also part of the team. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has not been selected due to workload concerns. "Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and, considering the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI said in a release.

With Hardik rested, Nitish Kumar Reddy has retained his place in the ODI squad.

1983 World Cup winner and former India opener Kris Srikkanth has lashed out at the selection of Reddy, questioning his credentials as an all-rounder. He made the remark on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Reddy has played 10 Tests for India, scoring 396 runs and picking up 8 wickets. He has featured in two ODIs, scoring 27 runs and failing to claim a wicket. In four T20Is, Reddy has scored 90 runs and taken three wickets.

"I am not sure what Nitish Kumar Reddy has done. How is he looked at as an all-rounder? He won't be given the ball at all as teams will smash him everywhere. I don't understand the logic behind this. How's he a replacement for Hardik Pandya? Hardik Pandya can play in the 11 only as a bowler or a batter and as a fielder too," Srikkanth said.

"Whereas can Nitish Kumar Reddy fit into the team as a pure bowler? Will you ever give him three or four overs on the trot? Even if he has to bowl just five or six overs, how will he do it? There's no scope," he added.

India's squad for ODIs vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.