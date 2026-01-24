Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form with a blazing 82* against New Zealand at Raipur, spoke on how he dealt with his lean patch, saying that loads of net practice, cutting off from social media and some help from his wife helped him stay in a fine headspace. For the first time since October 2024 and 23 innings, India's T20I superstar Suryakumar was finally able to raise his bat proudly for a half-century, as he marked the end of a frustrating run drought with an explosive 34-ball 82* against the Kiwis at Raipur, enthralling fans in a successful run chase of 209 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Before this last year, Surya had a horrid time in T20Is, scoring just 218 runs in 19 innings at an awful average of 13.62 and a strike rate in the early 120s, so unfitting of the beast Suryakumar had been since arriving in T20Is back in 2021. In the previous match, he showcased some promise with a 22-ball 32, including four boundaries and a six, striking in the mid-140s, before going out all guns blazing in Raipur with his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Ishan Kishan by his side.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) website, Surya funnily said that his "coach" at home, wife Devisha, suggested that he take some time at the crease, and he decided to follow it, starting from the first T20I of the year. He also revealed sweating it out in nets during the two-three week break he had at home after the South Africa series.

"We all have a coach at home, the one who we are married to. She (his wife) kept asking me to take some time. She had watched me so closely. She can read my mind. So I decided to take some time, just like I had done in the last match (when he made 22-ball 32, with four boundaries and a six). So now I feel better. I was telling everyone I am batting well in nets, but till you score runs in a match, you do not get that confidence. I had a two or three-week break, went home, cut off social media and did a lot of practice. I got myself in a good headspace," he said.

The former world number one T20I batter also jokingly said that it was important to end all the chatter around Team India being too dependent on performances from young opener Abhishek Sharma.

"We also had to stop the conversation that only Abhishek could win us matches. Ishan can win us too. Abhishek is one of my favourite batters, and I want him to score in every match, but it is a team game. It is important that everyone contributes. We would keep contributing and give you entertainment," Surya said with a glowing smile and pride on his face.

Ishan, who was with Surya in the video and out there in the middle for a massive century partnership and scored a fiery 32-ball 76, said that he could see the ball really well.

"I was feeling that they could not get me out on a good ball. I felt either I could play it or at least take a single," he added.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Knocks from skipper Mitchell Santner (47* in 27 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rachin Ravindra (44 in 26 balls, with two fours and four sixes) were the highlights as the Kiwis posted 208/6 in their 20 overs. Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers for India with 2/35 in four overs, with Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube getting a wicket each.

In the run chase, India lost Sanju Samson (6) and Abhishek Sharma (0) early, but Ishan (76 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) and skipper Surya (82* in 37 balls, with nine fours and four sixes) turned the tide with an unbelievable 122-run stand in eight overs. Shivam (36* in 18 balls, with four and three sixes) also played a quick cameo, taking India to the target in 15.2 overs.

