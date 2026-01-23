India captain Suryakumar Yadav slammed his 22nd T20I half-century during the second game of the five-match series against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday. By doing so, the veteran batter ended a streak of 23 T20I innings without a half-century. He took just 23 balls to achieve the milestone. Suryakumar's last half-century, a 35-ball 75, came on October 12, 2024, in a T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. In 2025, Suryakumar scored just 218 runs in 21 matches at a poor average of 13.62; his highest score during that period was an unbeaten 47.

He anchored India's 209-run chase against the Kiwis, finishing unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls. He slammed four sixes and nine fours, striking at a rate of over 221. Suryakumar's knock comes as a huge positive for India, with only weeks remaining before the start of the T20 World Cup.

India achieved the target in just 15.2 overs, registering their joint-highest successful chase in T20Is.

Highest targets successfully chased down by India (T20I)

209 vs NZ Raipur 2026 *

209 vs Aus Vizag 2023

208 vs WI Hyderabad 2018

207 vs SL Mohali 2009

204 vs NZ Auckland 2020

202 vs Aus Rajkot 2013

Asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 208 for six. India completed the task with as many as 28 balls to spare, riding on Ishan Kishan's whirlwind 32-ball 76 and Suryakumar's blazing knock after the home team was reduced to 6/2 at the start of the second over. Shivam Dube chipped in with a quick-fire 18-ball 36.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand relied on a blistering 26-ball 44 from Rachin Ravindra and brisk cameos from the other top-order batters to get off to a flying start. However, the Indian bowlers pulled things back after the onslaught.

Mitchell Santner then provided New Zealand the late flourish with a fine 47 not out off 27 balls, helping his team go past 200.

With the win, India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

(With PTI Inputs)