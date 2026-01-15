KL Rahul was on top of his game during India's second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday. India were invited to bat first in the match by the Black Caps. They were reduced to 115 for 3 in 21.3 overs when Rahul came in to bat. The player dug in his heels and scored 112 not out off 92 balls in the tough batting conditions at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. His knock, which had a strike rate of over 121, included 11 fours and one six.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Rahul post his century -- his eighth in the ODI format. He went on to say that Rahul had been an "underachiever".

"Look, I've always thought that maybe, and I could be wrong, with all the talent that he's had, he's probably been a little bit of an underachiever," Gavaskar said during the mid-innings show at Star Sports Network.

"But now I think he's coming to that, you know, space as maybe Doulie (Simom Doull) is saying, when he now, you know, has that much more confidence in himself. And therefore he's now showing them, showing the range of shots, showing the temperament," he added.

Gavaskar also pointed out the excitement of watching Rahul play classy shots. "It is a delight to watch him, and he's got the elegance as well. I mean, when somebody's got the elegance when he plays the shots, that is that adds just to the visual pleasure."

Rahul held a faltering innings together on a sluggish surface with a gutsy hundred, guiding India to 284 for 7 in the second ODI.

He forged vital partnerships in the second half and snatched control from the Kiwis, who had run through India's formidable batting line-up earlier.

New Zealand had seized control with discipline and some stroke of luck as India had slipped from 99 for one to 118 for four before the halfway mark, leaving Rahul and others with the task to rebuild on a track that remained tricky for batters due to its lack of pace and occasional low bounce.

