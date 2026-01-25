India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah got back to form with a terrific show against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The pacer leaked runs in the first game, returning figures of 0 for 29 while bowling three overs. Bumrah was then rested during the second match before returning to the playing XI in the following game. On Sunday, he was introduced into the attack in the fifth over of New Zealand's innings, and struck on the very first ball of his spell with a screamer.

It was a fuller ball from Bumrah, angling into Tim Seifert. The batter played the wrong line and saw his off stump knocked out. Bumrah didn't look back after that and went on to claim the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Kyle Jamieson later in the innings. He returned figures of 3 for 17 while bowling four overs.

Legendary player and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar could not control his emotions while praising Bumrah during the mid-innings break.

"Jasprit Bumrah, I mean, like earlier in the show Simon Doull referred to the fact that when Bumrah is in the team, it becomes a 16 overs game for a batting side. And that is exactly how it was, three wickets for just 17 runs. Incredible bowler. The best, the best, the best, the best, the best" said Gavsakar on Star Sports Network.

Bumrah was roped into India's playing XI for the third T20I at the expense of Arshdeep Singh, who leaked 53 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket in the second game. The host team made one more change in Guwahati as it replaced Kuldeep Yadav with Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi returned impressive figures of 2 for 18 in his quota of four overs, giving some healthy headache to the selectors.

It is worth noting that the five-match T20I series is a T20 World Cup dress rehearsal for both India and New Zealand. The mega event starts on February 7, with the final set to be played on March 8. The tournament will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.