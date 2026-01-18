Indian cricket team ODI captain Shubman Gill's decision to travel with a personal water purifier did not have any connection to the recent water contamination incident in Indore, according to a report by Cricbuzz. As India cricketers made their way to Indore ahead of the third ODI match against New Zealand, media reports emerged that Gill was travelling with a water purifier worth around Rs 3 lakh in order to combat the city's ongoing health crisis. However, the Cricbuzz report claimed that the decision was not specific for Indore and it was a part of Gill's regular travel routine.

"Such purifiers are used by top sportspersons across disciplines, not just cricketers. However, there is no information of other cricketers carrying similar machines to Indore, where the third and final ODI against New Zealand will be played on Sunday," the report said.

The report added that it was a part of Gill's recovery from dengue and the India star batter has put special emphasis on maintaining "strict hydration standards as part of his fitness routine".

Coming to the match, Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Sunday.

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be the series decider as the visitors denied the Men in Blue the opportunity to gain an unassailable lead in the second match of the three-match series at Rajkot.

India were convincing in the first match, the visitors came back strongly in Rajkot, Daryl Mitchell's splendid hundred easing them to victory.

"That's what we spoke about. Great challenge for us, NZ put us under pressure, but this is what the players expect. Not a lot of dew expected, but we want to bowl first and see a score that we can chase. [What went wrong in Rajkot?] We need to vary our lengths a bit in the middle overs, and that is one area we want to improve. We have one change, Arshdeep comes back for Prasidh," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss.

"We would have bowled first, but it looks like a good batting pitch. It's a decider and an exciting opportunity for us to win our 1st ODI series here in India. They're getting used to international cricket and have made a good fist of it so far (on the new faces), but the pressure is on now, and it's a good chance for them to play their best game. No changes from the last match," New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell said.

(With ANI inputs)