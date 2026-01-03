India ODI skipper Shubman Gill did not feature in the Playing XI of Punjab in their Round 5 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim on Saturday. Both Gill and star India pacer Arshdeep Singh were set to play for Punjab but only the latter found a place for himself in the domestic match. The fans were left heartbroken as they were excited to see Gill in action in Jaipur. Now, the reason for Gill's sudden snub has been revealed and it is related to the batter's health.

According to a report by Sportstar, Gill had to sit out of the game due to food poisoning. If Gill had played the match, then it would have been his first appearance since his snub from India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, Gill also missed out on the spot for the T20Is against New Zealand. However, he is reportedly set to lead India in the ODIs against the Kiwis, which will begin from January 11.

Talking about the Vijay Hazare Trophy match, Punjab registered a dominating 10-wicket victory over Sikkim as they chased down the target of 76 in just 6.2 overs. Pacer Arshdeep Singh took a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devaijit Saikia said that the Team India squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series will be announced on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the BCCI secretary confirmed that the Indian Cricket Selection Committee for the Senior Men's team will hold a meeting on Saturday and then announce the team for the India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series, starting on January 11 in Vadodara.

"As you know, from the 11th of January, India is going to play New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, and today we have a meeting with the selectors, and in the afternoon we are going to announce the squad for the New Zealand series who will be representing the country," Devajit Saikia told ANI.

Notably, the New Zealand ODIs will be a crucial assignment for the Indian cricket team in the buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

(With ANI Inputs)