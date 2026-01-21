Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been receiving heavy criticism for his poor show in India's heartbreaking ODI series loss against New Zealand. On Sunday, India fell short by 41 runs while chasing 338 in the series-deciding match in Indore, ultimately losing the series 1-2. Star batter Virat Kohli once again stood tall against all odds and played a powerful knock of 124 runs. However, he received almost no support from the other end, resulting in India's first-ever ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand.

Jadeja endured a disappointing run in the three-match series, scoring just 43 runs and finishing wicketless. Despite his vast experience, he failed to make an impact on the field, eventually becoming one of the reasons behind India's defeat.

Amid the criticism, the 37-year-old all-rounder received strong backing from skipper Shubman Gill, who refused to single him out.

"Jaddu bhai was looking in good touch with the bat. But it wasn't just him. I don't think any of our batsmen were able to consistently convert the starts we were getting. On pitches like these, if you don't make those starts count, you're always chasing the game," Gill said during the post-match press conference.

"The way he has been bowling over the past couple of years, he has always been a strike option for us. It's unfortunate he couldn't pick as many wickets as he would have liked, but that happens in series like these. You learn from it and you grow," he added.

Gill also backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had a lukewarm outing in the third ODI.

"Sometimes these things happen. Kuldeep has been bowling really well over the past couple of years and has always been a strike bowler for us. It's unfortunate that he wasn't able to pick as many wickets as he would have liked, but in these kinds of series, you learn and you grow," he said.