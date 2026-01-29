Star India batter Shreyas Iyer was seen taking batting tips from New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell following the 4th T20I in Visakhapatnam. Shreyas is yet to feature in the T20I series, having been initially added to the squad for the first three matches as a replacement for Tilak Varma. He is set to remain with the team for the remainder of the series as Tilak requires more time to regain full match fitness. After New Zealand secured a 50-run victory in Vizag, the 31-year-old Iyer was spotted having an earnest chat with Mitchell.

The Kiwi star appeared to be briefing him on nuances regarding batting stance and trigger movement.

Mitchell, who is currently the No.1 ODI batter, has been in fine form since arriving in India earlier this month. He slammed two centuries during the ODI-leg of the tour to help New Zealand register their first win ODI series win in India.

He has carried that form into the T20Is, and scored a quickfire 39 not out in the 4th T20I on Wednesday. The win gave New Zealand a consolation victory, preventing a series whitewash, with India leading 3-1 with one match remaining.

After the match, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said their strong powerplay start set the foundation for a good total, praising Daryl Mitchell for finishing the innings well. He added that early wickets help spinners, and the team is using the series to prepare for the World Cup, with a few players set to return for the final game.

"The way we started in the Powerplay was what India was doing to us. Especially after the last game, you don't want guys to go into a shell. They set us up for a decent score. Finished up by Daryl, who took us to a good total. We are thinking about what we are likely to get at the World Cup. We have a couple of guys back for the last game, which is nice. Wickets at the start are crucial, making our job as spinners easier," Santner said in the post-match presentation.

(With ANI Inputs)